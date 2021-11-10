Surf’s up in Galveston

When the fronts get here the wind will turn to the north, that's when you want to be here when the best waves are here

HOUSTON (KIAH)- When you think of surfing, Galveston usually doesn’t come to mind but it is actually a great surf spot. Hurricane season is also when the best surf comes to the small island. While it isn’t recommended you go surfing during a hurricane many locals are known to do that.

Brian Jarvis, founder of C-Sick surfing school has been teaching lessons on the island for over a decade.

When the fronts get here the wind will turn to the north, that’s when you want to be here when the best waves are here Brian Jarvis, Surf Instructor

Jarvis, says the best part of surfing here is that it is an easy place to learn. The sand bottom, the warm water is the perfect combination for a beginner.

We’ve talked to people from all over the world, from everywhere from Africa, Europe, Asia they all love it Brian Jarvis, Surf Instructor

Brian Jarvis offers private and group lessons.