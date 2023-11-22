HOUSTON (KIAH) — A 77-year-old defense attorney is in jail after being accused of supplying paper laced with ecstasy and synthetic marijuana to inmates inside the Harris County Jail.

This is the same jail where three inmates died over the past week.

Ronald Lewis is charged with two counts of prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance photos on Tuesday that show Lewis at the jail on several occasions. They are now evidence in this jail-based criminal investigation, a response to a major increase in drug overdoses.

“The laced sheets of paper were often disguised as legal mail or other forms of legal documents,” HCSO Lt. Jay Wheeler said at a press conference. “Inmates would pay the attorney $250 to $500 to bring in the laced papers.”

HCSO believes there are other separate but similar cases involving attorneys supplying illegal substances to inmates.

“No one’s immune from these whether it be our own staff or it could be a contractor that comes in, it could be family members, it could be attorneys as well,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. “Obviously so we don’t think it’s actually widespread, but it does exist.”