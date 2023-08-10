HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in catching three men who broke into a business in Spring.

They released three surveillance camera pictures showing the hooded and masked men and their car.

The burglary happened at Top Gun Pawn at 1625 Rayford Road Wednesday morning.

The thieves made off with a number of stolen guns.

Anyone who recognizes the men and/or their car is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 936-760-5800, option 3 and refer to case #23A232846.

Another option is calling Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867).