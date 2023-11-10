HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police have released surveillance video and photos of two persons of interest sought for questioning in a fatal shooting that happened early Thursday morning in downtown Houston.

The shooting took place around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning on the 1400 block of Lamar Street, near the Four Seasons Hotel.

We’ve learned that the two people being sought are described as one man in a pink or light orange shirt and a person with long hair in a black and yellow costume with a striped tail. They were taking pictures or making a video.

Surveillance video shot of the two persons of interest. (Houston Police Department)

One of the persons pulled out a gun and opened fire on a 20-year-old, who later died. Police said there was an argument but the video they provided does not appear to show an argument.

Several hours later, both individuals returned and got into a white 2019 to 2024 Mazda 3 Hatchback Crossover SUV.

No arrests have been made. The two are not currently charged.

The name of the 20-year-old victim has not been released.

Please call Crime Stoppers if you have any information. The number is 713-222-TIPS (8477).