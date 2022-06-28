HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police has released surveillance video showing the shooting of a man who was killed while walking down the sidewalk on Saturday night.

The incident happened on Saturday around 9:15 p.m. as a man walked on the 7100 block of Woodridge Drive in southeast Houston.

The video showed a man walking down the sidewalk when a car pulls up next to the man. Then the man is running in the opposite direction as another man chases him with a gun.

Another angle shows the flash of the gun going off, then the suspect running back to the car before the car speeds away.

The victim, only identified as a 58-year-old man, was found in the front yard of a home near where he was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the suspect is described only as a tall, slender Black man. The suspected car is described as a gold Honda four-door sedan.

Anyone with information in this case or on the identity of the wanted suspect is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.