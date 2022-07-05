HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police has released some surveillance photos to help identify a suspect who shot and killed a man in his vehicle in north Houston on Sunday night in a possible road rage incident.

The new evidence stems from the shooting death of a man who police found in his silver SUV at a gas station at 4840 Airline Drive on Sunday night. He was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital at the Texas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Video picture of suspected vehicle (Houston Police Department)

The victim is unidentified pending family notification, police said.

While police do not have a motive, investigators believe that the victim may have been involved in a possible road rage incident with the driver of the suspected vehicle, leading to the shooting at the gas station.

The pictures showed a two-tone Chevrolet Tahoe, with black on top and red on the lower part of the SUV. The top half of the rear passenger taillight had a bulb that was not lit.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.