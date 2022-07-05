HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police has released some surveillance photos to help identify a suspect who shot and killed a man in his vehicle in north Houston on Sunday night in a possible road rage incident.

The new evidence stems from the shooting death of a man who police found in his silver SUV at a gas station at 4840 Airline Drive on Sunday night. He was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital at the Texas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

  • Video picture of suspected vehicle (Houston Police Department)
The victim is unidentified pending family notification, police said.

While police do not have a motive, investigators believe that the victim may have been involved in a possible road rage incident with the driver of the suspected vehicle, leading to the shooting at the gas station.

The pictures showed a two-tone Chevrolet Tahoe, with black on top and red on the lower part of the SUV. The top half of the rear passenger taillight had a bulb that was not lit.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.