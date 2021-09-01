Susan G. Komen ‘Race for the Cure’ returns in-person this October

Israeli girls march with pink balloons as they take part in the “Race for the Cure” campaign to raise breast cancer awareness, organized by the world’s largest breast cancer charity, on May 3, 2012 around the walls of Jerusalem’s Old City. AFP PHOTO/GALI TIBBON (Photo credit should read GALI TIBBON/AFP/GettyImages)

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization will hold its “Race for the Cure” fundraising event in Houston in-person this year.

The event was held virtually last year due to the pandemic. “Race for the Cure” Houston is set for October 2 in Downtown at Sam Houston Park. The start line will be at Crosby street and Allen Parkway. The Race or Walk distance is 3.1 miles and is an out-and-back course.

Masks or proof of vaccinations will not be required at this time, but Susan G. Komen will continue to monitor CDC recommendations as well as federal, state, and local guidelines, and will update their safety protocols as needed.

While the event will be hosted in-person this year, there will also be a virtual option. Funds raised in “Race for the Cure” will help save lives from breast cancer.

Race participants are encouraged to go to komen.org/houstonrace to sign up and begin fundraising by securing sponsorships through family, friends and co-workers. The cost for the event is $45 for an individual and $30 for youth under 18.