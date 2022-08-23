HOUSTON (CW39) — A judge set bond at $1 million for the man accused of kidnapping a little girl over the weekend.

Holman Hernandez, 50, is charged with aggravated kidnapping, after he was found in a hotel room with a 3-year-old girl.

The child was reported missing early Sunday morning and found nearly 10 hours later.

Video from the apartment complex shows the Hernandez luring the girl into a car with a cat.

During his hearing on Monday, Hernandez was ordered to surrender his passport.

If he does post bond, he will be on house arrest with GPS monitoring. He’s also not allowed near the victim or her home.

Hernandez is due back in court on Tuesday.