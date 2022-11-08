Victim says she feared for what could happen to her

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is off the streets after being accused of harassing a store employee, and he was wanted in other cases as well.

Harris County Constable, Precinct 4

According to Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Mark Herman’s office, it started at a Kroger store in the 13000 block of Louetta Road.

Deputies were told that a store employee was claiming she was being harassed by a man she did not know. The report notes that the suspect arrived to the business two days in a row and kept asking for her phone number.

When she declined, he kept following her around the store. He refused to leave the business when she asked him to. Later, she says he even followed her to her vehicle after work, and she says that’s when she because fearful about the situation.

Deputies were able to detain the suspect, now identified as Joshua Pitts, 28. Turns out he also had six warrants for his arrest as well. Pitts has now been arrested on his open warrants and charged with stalking. His bond was set at $35,000. He’s currently being held in the Harris County Jail.