HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering after being shot on the leg in south Houston.

According to Houston police, around 9 p.m. Thursday night officers responded to a shooting report on Southmore Boulevard and Live Oak Street.

Authorities found a man seriously injured by a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe there was an altercation between the victim and another man, who pulled out a gun and shot the other.

The suspect drove away, but the victim gave police a good description of the suspect’s car.

HPD was able to catch the suspect a short distance away from the shooting. They are still gathering evidence before filing charges.