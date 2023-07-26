HOUSTON (KIAH) – Charges have been filed against a 19-year-old man in a fatal shooting of a man that occurred on Sayers Street in north Houston back in May.

Delvanon Daggs has been charged with murder for the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Lawrence Brazier on May 29 near a duplex on Sayers a little after 7 p.m. that day.

Police say they weren’t able to find the victim when they responded to the shooting call, but later found that Brazier suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to Lyndon B. Johnson General Hospital in a personal car.

Brazier was then taken by paramedics to Ben Taub Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on May 31.

After an in-depth investigation, Daggs was identified as the suspect in the case and was arrested by HPD Northeast Patrol Division. He was booked into the Harris County Jail on an unrelated charge and was later formerly charged with murder.