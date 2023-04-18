HOUSTON (KIAH) — Someone tried to buy two Maserati cars from a Houston-area dealership, but tried using information that was false, authorities said.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, a person went into the Northside Maserati dealership located at 23110 North Freeway in Spring on Monday and tried to buy two cars. But the employees at the car dealership discovered that the person’s information given to them belonged to someone else, authorities said.

The employees called deputy constables, and the suspect was detained.

The suspect, identified as Trevian Burns, 26, was arrested and charged with making a false statement to obtain credit, Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said.

Bond was not set for Burns at this time and remains in the Harris County Jail.