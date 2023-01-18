KATY, Texas (KIAH) — A manhunt is over Wednesday morning, and the men accused of making some kind of threats at a business in Katy is in jail.

When Harris County Sheriff’s deputies went to arrest two suspects at the Rock ‘N Roll It Smoke and Vape Shop at 806 Katy Fort Bend Road around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night, one of them was able to get away from them.

The suspect jumped into a drainage ditch and tried to make a run for it, but deputies were able track him down and get him into custody.

A rookie probation officer also jumped into the ditch after him and injured his ankle, deputies said. The officer will be OK.

K9 units were used to track the suspect inside the culvert, and he was eventually taken into custody.

The suspect was on bond for a murder charge, deputies said.