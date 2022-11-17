Suspect shot at officers with AK47 type rifle, police said

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man involved in a police chase and officer-involved shooting in northwest Houston is now in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries early Thursday morning.

The police chase started around 1 a.m. on 4699 Bingle Road as the man was speeding and running red lights, police said.

The suspect eventually crashes his car into a tree and starts shooting at the officers inside his truck, through his windshield with an AK47 type rifle, police said. Officers returned fire and struck the man several times.

The suspect was transported to Ben Taub Hospital. No officers were injured in the incident.