HOUSTON (KIAH) — A suspect has been arrested in the shooting of a 17-year-old Galena Park High School student from last week.

Johnny Lewis, 17, has been charged with robbery and murder in connection to the death of Marcos Orta.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies believe the shooting may have been drug-related after talking to Orta’s friends, who were with him before he died.

Lewis was picked up by investigators Friday, but his identity is now being released to the public.

Galena Park High School is making counselors available for students.

Investigators are still attempting to determine the identify of a second suspect involved in this case and urge anyone with information about the incident to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).