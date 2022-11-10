HOUSTON (KIAH) — A suspect wanted in the shooting death of a security guard at a west Houston night club a couple of months ago was arrested in Arizona.

Anthony Glen Jones, 24, was arrested in Phoenix last Saturday by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force. He was arrested and charged with the murder of DeLaunte Maxie, 32, back on Sept. 15. But he was out on bond when he was arrested again in Arizona two months later.

Jones will be extradited back to Harris County, police said.

Police say that on the night of the shooting, a man got into a confrontation with Maxie, who was working as a security guard at Club Onyx, located at 3113 Bering Drive around 3 a.m. on Sept. 14.

The suspect pulled a gun on Maxie but didn’t fire his weapon, and then got into a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee Track Hawk and left the club. The suspect then returned to the club and shot Maxie once in the torso as he approached the vehicle, police said.

Maxie was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police later identified Jones as the shooter in the case.