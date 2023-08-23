HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who was wanted in a hit-and-run crash that killed two people over the weekend in north Houston has turned himself in and has been charged in the incident.

Jose Antonio Gonzalez-Vazquez surrendered himself without incident to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday morning. He was processed and faced a judge late Tuesday night.

Vazquez, 30, is charged with two counts of failure to stop and render aid leading to the death of a man and a 2-month-old infant girl. His bail was set at $250,000.

Last Saturday night, just before midnight, deputies said that Vasquez was allegedly driving a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck going northbound on Airline Drive going over the speed limit.

The Silverado hit a 2020 Ram pickup truck that was turning at the intersection of Aldine Mail Route Road and Airline Drive. The driver of the Ram pickup truck was ejected from the truck.

The driver, identified as 30-year-old Juan Loredo, was taken to a hospital but later died of his injuries, deputies said.

Meanwhile, Vazquez fled the scene after the crash, deputies said.