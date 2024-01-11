HOUSTON (KIAH) — A murder suspect was arrested after a standoff at a church in the Heights on Wednesday night.

Houston police said the man was wanted for a deadly stabbing on a METRORail train downtown over the weekend.

A leader at the church on 15th Street and Heights Boulevard said the suspect was a member there.

That leader says he called the tipline after realizing he was wanted.

When METRO police and Harris County Precinct 1 Constables arrived at the church, the suspect was on the third floor of the church. He later climbed out the window and hung outside the window authorities closed in on him.

The standoff lasted over an hour before the suspect climbed back in and was arrested.