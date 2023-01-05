HOUSTON (KIAH) — The man accused in the murder of Migos rapper Takeoff is out on a $1 million bond, according to records.

The release comes after Patrick Clark and his attorneys attempted to lower the bond.

While Clark maintains his innocence, detectives claim that he had a gun in one hand and a wine bottle in another when he was caught on camera firing his weapon.

Those are the shots that allegedly struck Takeoff on Nov. 1 outside a bowling alley in downtown Houston.

Clark is expected back in court in March.