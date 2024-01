HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man has been charged with the murder of a woman who disappeared in September.

Deaudrea Ford, 21, was last seen outside her job at a bar in east Houston.

According to court documents, her blood was found in a van belonging to 51-year-old Yoland Washington, who accused of killing her.

Police say Washington was arrested in Dallas on an unrelated charge and remains in jail there awaiting extradition to Harris County.

Police say Ford’s body has not been found.