HOUSTON (KIAH) — The suspect accused of killing Migos rapper Takeoff is due back in court Monday.

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, is being held on $2 million bond.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument over a high-stakes dice game in downtown last month.

They say Takeoff was an innocent bystander who was not involved in the game.

During his court hearing last Friday, investigators found video evidence, license plate information from the car he left in, and fingerprints from a wine bottle that led to his arrest.