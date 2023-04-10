SUGAR LAND, Texas (KIAH) — At least one suspect is in custody after a hours-long police standoff in Sugar Land on Monday morning.

The situation started with a shooting at a pizza parlor around 7 p.m. Sunday night.

Two men were arguing at the MOD Pizza at 19820 Southwest Freeway when one of the men shot the other one in the leg. The victim went to the hospital but will be OK.

The shooter took off in a car, and police were able to track that car to a house on the 2100 block of Canyon Crest Drive.

When Sugar Land police got there, the suspect holed himself up with several family members in the house with him.

At one point during the standoff, a woman and a child were able to get out of the house. But the suspect remains in there with at least one other person.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, three people left the home and surrendered to police. One of the men was the suspected shooter, a spokesperson said.

Police said that there is no threat to the public at this time.