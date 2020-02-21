Suspect in Texas City double murder dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TEXAS CITY, Texas- A man is dead after police believe he shot and killed two people in Texas City and then led authorities on a chase that ended in Webster.

The original call, which was a report of shots fired, came into the Texas City Police Department Thursday around 8:20 p.m. When officers got to the Green Villa mobile home park on FM 3436, they found a 39-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman dead inside one of the trailers.

While officers were on scene, Texas City police dispatch got a call with information about a possible male suspect who lived in Dickinson and the vehicle he was driving.

They contacted Dickinson police to check out the 39-year-old man’s home. Officers say they saw the suspect and his vehicle and as soon as the suspect saw them, he got in his truck and drove off. Officers from Dickinson and League City started following the suspect northbound on I-45.

Around the 20000 block of the Gulf Freeway in Webster, the truck ran into a retaining wall. When officers got up to the truck, they found the driver dead from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Webster police are investigating the accident scene and the Texas City Police Department is leading the homicide investigation. The names of the victims and suspect have not been released yet.

