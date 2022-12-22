Brandon McKinney now charged with murder, was out on bond for domestic violence charge

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is now charged with murdering a woman at a Montrose bar on Sunday night.

Brandon McKinney turned himself into police Wednesday afternoon. The 31-year-old is now charged with murder for the death of a 29-year-old woman at The Oak Bar and Grill at 2327 Grant Street around 11 p.m. Sunday night

Police said the victim was found with a gunshot wound on Sunday night and taken to a hospital in critical condition. She was pronounced dead on Tuesday.

McKinney turned himself in at HPD headquarters at 1200 Travis and was interviewed by homicide detectives and was later charged after consultation with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, police said.

Court documents indicate he was on a PR bond for domestic violence against a different person before the shooting Sunday night on Grant Street.

Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.