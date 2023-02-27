HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is the hospital Monday morning after being shot by her husband in southeast Houston overnight.

It happened at the 8400 block of Scott Street a little after 1 a.m. Monday morning.

Police said the husband shot his wife multiple times in the parking lot of a Boost Mobile store. He then fled to his sister’s home near the location and took her car.

The wife was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

While officers were at the scene, the husband later came back to the scene to turn himself in. He was taken into custody by police.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.