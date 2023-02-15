SUGAR LAND, Texas (KIAH) — A suspect armed with a pistol and rifle was shot and killed by Houston police after he barricaded himself near Highway 90A and the Southwest Freeway feeder road in Sugar Land early Wednesday morning.

Houston police chief Troy Finner at a news briefing said that the incident started before 10 p.m. Tuesday night at the 4000 block of Synott Road when Houston police officers saw an unoccupied vehicle with drugs and pistols inside.

Then at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, officers saw a man get into the suspected vehicle and drive off, Finner said. Officers then attempted a traffic stop and the pursuit began.

Chief @TroyFinner Briefing on Officer Involved Shooting at US Hwy 59 and HWY 90 https://t.co/EysA7YCkuy — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 15, 2023

The pursuit lasted for about 20 minutes before HPD officers used a pit maneuver to stop the vehicle, and a shootout began with officers and the suspect at US 90A and the Southwest Freeway feeder road.

The suspect was barricaded inside his car and SWAT came to the scene. The suspect at some point displayed a weapon against the officers and began firing. Officers then return fire, eventually killing the suspect.

Three officers involved in the exchange are now on administrative leave, Finner said.