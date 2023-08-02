Police presence at the H-E-B Vintage store at Louetta Road on Tuesday. (Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Shots were fired inside an H-E-B Vintage store on Louetta Road and Highway 249 in northwest Harris County.

Several units from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office arrived at the store after a call of an active shooter.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said around 3:48 p.m., two men got into an argument in the store. One man threatened the other, and that second man pulled out a pistol and fired twice.

No one was hit, and both men left the store. The shooter turned himself in shortly after, while the other man hasn’t been found.

The case will be referred to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.