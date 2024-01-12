HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was apprehended following a brief standoff with police in Katy early Friday morning.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call from the U.S. Marshal’s Service asking for assistance in arresting a fugitive in the 23000 block of Colonial Parkway Thursday night.

The USMS said that the suspect, who was on parole and wanted in several states, refused to comply with officers as they tried to detain him. He produced a knife and the marshals backed off, and when the Harris County deputies arrived, a standoff had ensued.

A K-9 unit was then called out and police used non-lethal projectiles to subdue the suspect. The SWAT team was brought in and several hours of negotiations took place trying to get the man to surrender.

After using more non-lethal weapons, HCSO said they were able to take the man into custody with minor injuries.

The suspect was sent to the hospital before he will be booked into the Harris County Jail before marshals can take custody of the suspect.