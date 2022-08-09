HOUSTON (CW39) — A suspect charged with a deadly shooting in southwest Houston back in April has been arrested in Illinois, police said on Monday.

Kwamaine Tarver, 27, was arrested on a capital murder charge by the Will County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois on Monday. He was charged last Friday and is currently awaiting extradition back to Harris County, police said.

Tarver is allegedly involved in a the fatal shooting of Robert Travis, who was shot and killed on April 12 at the 9000 block of Brasemont Drive.

Around 7 p.m. on that date, officers said that they arrived at that location and found a man, later identified as Travis, with multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics later declared him dead at the scene.

Investigators said they believed robbery was a motive in the shooting, and further investigation identified Tarver as the suspect in the case.