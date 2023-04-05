HOUSTON (KIAH) — There’s more information on a box truck chase that ended at Bush Airport on Monday night.

The chase began when deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office tried to do a traffic stop on a stolen truck on the North Freeway in Spring, through Montgomery County, back into Harris County on the Hardy Toll Road, and into Bush Airport.

After deputies spiked the truck, it continued to the airport where it drove through an entry gate into the runway area.

Court records say Karl Hollis was out on bond when he drove the truck onto airport property, and that an airport employee on the runway used a luggage trolley to stop Hollis from hitting any planes.

Authorities said Hollis crashed through some gates before stopping near Terminal B. He then fled on foot but was later arrested by constable deputies at the Marriott Hotel at the airport.

Surveillance video that was obtained shows the box truck being stolen back on March 23rd.

Hollis is due in court on Wednesday.