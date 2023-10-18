HOUSTON (KIAH) — A suspected burglar was shot outside a convenience store with stolen merchandise in his hand, according to Houston police.

The shooting happened at the Timewise convenience store on the 2400 block of South Wayside Drive around 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police said when officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators say accused burglar was shot in the back with two cases of soda in hand. The shooter was arrested.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office will determine if charges will be filled in this case.