HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here is the latest of a manhunt of two suspects in the shooting of a Harris County sheriff’s deputy on Wednesday evening.

The vehicle of a suspect who shot a deputy has been located at 500 Airtex Drive, in an apartment garage. A blue SUV was towed away by authorities after it was found around overnight.

A Harris County sheriff’s deputy has been shot while working a traffic stop around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening in northeast Harris County on the 13500 block of Homestead Road near Greens Bayou.

The deputy is 29 years old and has been on the force for a little more than a year. No word has been given on why the deputy made the traffic stop.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the deputy was shot at least twice in the stomach and flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he underwent surgery. He’s currently in critical but stable condition, Gonzalez said.

Two people have been identified as suspects and several agencies are searching for them. They are identified as Terran Green and James Green.

Terran Green is 34 years old and weighs about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black shorts. James Green is 37 years old and weighs about 160 pounds.

During a press conference late Wednesday night, Gonzales expressed his appreciation to all of the agencies who are lending a helping hand.

He also had words for the citizens regarding the deputies injuries.

“(The deputy) is listed as critical but stable, he received at least two bullet wounds to his upper torso and at this point we’re just praying that he makes a full recovery,” Gonzalez said. “Obviously he’s very critical, so we’re asking community’s prayers, our community always stands with us. Many family members have already arrived, others are on the way. The deputy is 29 years of age and he’s been with the agency for one year and three months.”

The search for the suspects moved to a house in the Humble area, but law enforcement officials later cleared the area.