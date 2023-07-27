A photo of the scene where a suspected car thief was shot and killed by a car owner near Louetta and Holzwarth. (Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office)

HOUSTON (CW39) – There is currently a heavy police presence near Louetta Road and Holzwarth Road as authorities deal with a suspected car thief who has been shot and killed by a car owner.

Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office responded to the location in reference to a shooting. Upon arriving, they found a male who sustained a gunshot wound.

Emergency crews conducted CPR and pronounced him dead at the scene. It is believed the man is an alleged suspect who stole a vehicle from a nearby apartment complex and the owner of the vehicle exchanged gunfire with the suspect, striking him.

Investigation continues and deputies are asking the public to avoid the area.