HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is hurt after a shootout at an apartment complex in east Houston.

According to Harris County sheriff’s deputies, a man saw someone trying to break into his car at that complex in the 12800 block of Woodforest Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

He pulled a gun on him trying to get him to stop, deputies said. But the car thief had a gun too, and both men shot at each other.

The burglar ended up getting hit and walked to a nearby liquor store. An ambulance took him to the hospital, where he was stable at last check. The car owner wasn’t hurt.

There’s no word of him facing any charges, but the investigation is ongoing.