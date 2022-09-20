HOUSTON (CW39) — A suspected DWI driver is behind bars Tuesday morning after a high-speed chase with police.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, as Harris County deputies said the driver stopped momentarily before leading deputies on a pursuit for over 30 minutes.

The chase started on Grand Parkway near Highway 290, as the suspect drove west into Katy, before turning around and heading back towards the city.

The suspect ended up on Bellaire Boulevard before turning south onto Baneway before jumping out of the SUV and fleeing on foot. He was taken into custody a short time later.

Police found a loaded handgun and narcotics in a backpack the suspect left behind in the SUV.