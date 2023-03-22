HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two suspects charged with the murders of two men in the Heights area apparently fled to Vietnam. According to prosecutors, the third suspect told them Polie Phan and Jaiden Nguyen left the country.

That third suspect, Kathy Vu, was in court Tuesday on charges of tampering with evidence. She’s accused of cleaning up the crime scene on T.C. Jester in January.

Phan, 26, and Nguyen, 25, have been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of James Gerald Martin III, 37, and Dana Ryssdal, 35. Police found Ryssdal’s body at Martin’s home on January 27, then later discovered Martin’s body in the trunk of his car.

Police were searching for Ryssdal’s white Dodge pickup truck, but was later found abandoned off Cullen Boulevard three days after the shooting.

Police identified Phan and Nguyen as suspects, then arrested Vu on Thursday without incident.

Anyone with additional information in this case or on the whereabouts of Polie Phan and Jaidan Vu Nguyen is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.