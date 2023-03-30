HOUSTON (KIAH) — Deputies are on the hunt for suspects in a string of robberies that happened overnight in north Harris County.

When deputies from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office got to the scene of a reported robbery at the 10200 block of the North Freeway a little after midnight Wednesday night, the robbery was still in process.

Deputies began chasing the cars leaving the scene.

Houston police caught up with one of the five suspects they believe were involved, who was driving a SUV at North Sheperd Drive at West 11th Street in northwest Houston. The second vehicle, a Dodge Charger, was recovered later, deputies said.

The Charger was stolen from a vape store employee during the robbery, along with cash from the store.

The suspects are now wanted for taking money, stealing cars, and street racing over the last few days.

One suspect is now in custody, while there are four or five suspects still at large.

All suspects are believed to be between the ages of 15 through 20 years old, deputies said.