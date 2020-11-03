Suspects sucker punch and choke victim before robbing him

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Robbery Division investigators are looking for two suspects who stooped to a whole new low when they sucker punched and choked a guy after they robbed him. Take a look at the surveillance video below and see if you recognize the suspects.

Victim sucker punched by suspects, placed in a chokehold, and then robbed at an apartment complex located at 9303 Town Park Drive on Oct. 9. If you know them, call @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS w/info. See story here–>https://t.co/1PgWOYpzBI @houstonpolice pic.twitter.com/c3yQfwjfF0 — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) October 30, 2020

Here is more information released from HPD:

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for a robbery with bodily injury.

On Friday, October 9, 2020 at around 6:50 pm, the complainant was at an entrance gate at an apartment complex, located at 9303 Town Park Drive, in Houston, Texas. The complainant stated that he was approached from behind by two unknown males. One of the males then hit the complainant in the face, at which time the second suspect placed him in a chokehold. The suspect that hit the complainant then went through his pockets and removed his wallet and cell phone. Both suspects then fled the scene in a white four-door sedan. Houston PD #1340965-20

Suspect description: Hispanic male, 18 to 30 years old, black shirt and red shorts. Suspect #2: Hispanic male, 18 to 30 years old, black shirt and black shorts.

Remember if you can help investigators solve this crime you could recieve a $5000 reward! If you have a tip for police call 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit online at www.crime-stoppers.org.