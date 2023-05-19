HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two people are dead, and one person injured after being hit by a possible drunk driver in north Houston.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on the 400 block of Rankin Road around 1 a.m. Friday morning when a black Chevy Tahoe struck three people crossing the street.

A 27-year-old man was driving the SUV when it hit the three pedestrians, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. The pedestrians were walking from a bus stop when they were hit.

deceased at the scene, a 2nd pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the hospital, and the 3rd is hospitalized with broken bones, serious but stable condition. The scene has been cleared. The suspect was arrested for DWI at this time. The investigation is on-going. #HouNews

Two of the victims were men – one in their 40s and the other in their 20s. Both died at the scene.

A woman in her 20s was also hit but was taken to a nearby hospital, she suffered some broken bones but is expected to survive, Gonzalez said.

The driver has been arrested for DWI, Gonzalez said.