HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two people are dead, and one person injured after being hit by a possible drunk driver in north Houston.
Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on the 400 block of Rankin Road around 1 a.m. Friday morning when a black Chevy Tahoe struck three people crossing the street.
A 27-year-old man was driving the SUV when it hit the three pedestrians, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. The pedestrians were walking from a bus stop when they were hit.
Two of the victims were men – one in their 40s and the other in their 20s. Both died at the scene.
A woman in her 20s was also hit but was taken to a nearby hospital, she suffered some broken bones but is expected to survive, Gonzalez said.
The driver has been arrested for DWI, Gonzalez said.