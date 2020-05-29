SWAT Scene with man on roof

Overnight, Houston Police Department units responded to a person in the road throwing rocks and kicking vehicles.

Upon arrival, units attempted to stop him and he fled on foot and ran up onto his neighbors roof. HPD Patrol units attempted to talk the suspect down but he refused and threatened to jump from the roof top.

That’s when SWAT was requested and responded to the scene. Then SWAT attempted to talk the suspect down for over 5 hours.

Finally the suspect was taken into custody when SWAT snuck up on him and pulled him to safety.

The man was taken into custody and is suspected to have been under the influence of methamphetamine. He was taken to a hospital for mental evaluation.

Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.