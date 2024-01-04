HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police have taken a barricaded subject in custody this morning in the Spring Branch area after a hours-long standoff.

Video showed the man trying to escape through a window after the SWAT team threw gas into the room he was barricaded in.

HPD said around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, officers were called to the 1700 block of Brittmoore Road after the suspect’s father called and reported that his son had taken some meth and assaulted him. The suspect then barricaded himself inside the home.

The HPD SWAT team was called and once the gas was thrown into the room, he came out quickly.

A felony warrant was issued for the man assaulting his elderly father, who police said is expected to be okay.