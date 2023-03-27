HOUSTON (KIAH) — We’re keeping a close eye on a barricade situation with a heavy SWAT presence in in west Houston.

Reports say Houston police SWAT team is currently on the scene as someone has barricaded themselves inside an apartment at 2530 Yorktown Street.

Several ambulances were around the apartment, but no information on any injures has been released.

There’s no information what prompted the situation, but there is no threat to the public at this time, police said.

We will keep a close eye on this matter and bring you updates as details are released.