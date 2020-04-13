Sweat<Less founder gears up to make thousands of protective masks each day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON- Reggie Young, owner of Sweat< Less, has been making quick-drying antimicrobial athletic gear since 2014. It all started with him trying to find a better fabric for his daughter’s eczema.

“My cousin is a chemist, my step-mom is a seamstress, so we put our heads together, we made some of the best fabrics for skin," explained Young.

Now, they use their specially designed fabric to make hats, socks, towels and more. In November of 2019, Reggie, while also working to train athletes, made his first mask. His idea was just to keep germs from spreading between him and the athletes.

“I started flying with my mask and people would stop me and say, 'Hey, I like your mask. Can I get one?'," explained Young.

He decided to put the masks on his website and they continue to sell out quickly.

“We laser cut, we hand cut, we stitch, we seam and we also do our antimicrobial treatment, we have a curing process, and then we package and go," said Young.

They are making masks and mask covers that can be used on top of disposable masks.

“We have a six layer barrier that stops the viruses and germs from impeding. ours is multi-use, washable and dry-able," explained Young.

Their goal is to make 30,000 masks a day, which is something Young says he never dreamed of. His whole company was founded because he wanted to help his daughter and now, he’ll be helping thousands.

You can learn more about the masks on the Sweat<Less website. Young and his team are working to get them back in stock.