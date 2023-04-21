Taylor Swift fans waited for hours for the merchandise trailer to open outside of NRG Stadium ahead of her concert series this weekend

HOUSTON (KIAH) — In the hierarchy of fandom, few fans compare to the level of devotion to their beloved artist more so than Taylor Swift fans.

Hundreds of said fans lined up hours before the gates opened to NRG Park Thursday hoping to get their hands on merchandise featuring the pop stars name and likeness. The merch trailer stayed open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday — the same days as her sold out concert series inside NRG Stadium.

Merchandise will be available for purchase Friday from noon until midnight, Saturday from noon until 7 p.m., and Sunday from noon until midnight. If you want to go to one of the shows but don’t have tickets, you may need to take a second mortgage out on your house.

The cheapest tickets on stubhub.com for Friday night’s concert were $424 as of Friday morning with the best seats in the house going for thousands.