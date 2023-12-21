HOUSTON (KIAH) — Mayor Sylvester Turner led his final Houston City Council meeting on Wednesday.

He touted how he handled natural disasters, the city’s current fund balance, and a declining homicide rate.

But there was also anger over a controversial airport contract involving restaurants at Hobby Airport.

City Council approved new contracts for new restaurants which bumped Pappas from Hobby.

Mayor-elect John Whitmire will be sworn in the week of New Year’s, and he’ll host his first council meeting that week as well.