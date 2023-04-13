HOUSTON (KIAH) — According to No Kid Hungry, one in eight kids in the U.S live in hunger. In Texas, we’re seeing one in five kids facing food insecurity in our communities.

The premier culinary event for a cause, ‘Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry’ returns to Houston on Sunday, April 16. The event will be held at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park. Kids of all ages are welcome. There will be drinks, food, desserts, live entertainment, activities and games.

Guest will be able to enjoy unlimited food from some of Houston’s top chefs and tastemakers as well as No Kid Hungry chef supporters from across the country.

Featured Houston chefs that will be in attendance are:

Chefs Ryan Pera, Rebecca Masson, Justin Yu and Evelyn Garcia

Mixologists Alba Huerta and Patrick Abalos

Pitmasters Leonard Botello IV, Brett Jackson and Blue Broussard

Restaurants will include Phat Eatery, Jun, State of Grace, Bludorn, Riel and more

Guest chefs will be:

Chris Ford, Butter Love & Hardwork in Los Angeles, California

Jake Wood, Lawrence Barbecue of Raleigh, NC

Chris Cosentino, Acacia House Alila, Napa Valley, and Rosalie Italian Soul, in C. Baldwin Hote l, Houston, Texas

The event will be Sunday, April 16 from 1-4 PM CT. Early admission is 12 to 1 p.m. and General admission is from 1 to 4 p.m. at 105 Sabine St, Houston, TX 77007.

No Kid Hungry’s mission is to end child hungry by starting and improving programs to give kids the healthy food they need to survive.

For more information on Houston’s Taste of the Nation, visit NoKidHungry.org/Houston