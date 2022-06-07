CONROE, Texas (CW39) — A Texas Department of Corrections Justice inmate and three guards are in the hospital after a crash in Montgomery County on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Conroe police said that a crash at the 10000 block of I-45 North between a passenger truck and a TDCJ van happened around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The van was transporting the prisoner from the UTMB hospital in Galveston back to the Rusk correctional unit.

Police said that the inmate and the three guards are in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the truck was also hospitalized with minor injuries.

Police did say that the truck driver is believed to be at fault for the crash and that alcohol may have contributed to the crash. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The prisoner is in the care and custody of other TDCJ guards and there is no threat to the public, police said. They did not release the name of the hospital the prisoner and guards were taken to.