TEA announces guidelines for 2020-21 school year

HOUSTON- The Texas Education Agency has announced their guidelines for public schools to follow for the 2020-21 school year.

Some of the highlights of the guidelines include:

Daily on-campus learning will be available to all parents who would like their students to learn in school each day.

All parents will also have the option to choose remote learning for their children, initially, or at any point as the year progresses. Parents who choose remote instruction for their students may be asked to commit to remote instruction for a full grading period (e.g. 6 or 9 weeks), but will not have to make that commitment more than two weeks in advance, so they can make a decision based on the latest public health information.

Per Governor Abbott’s most recent executive order, masks will be required in schools.

Schools will be reimbursed for any extra COVID-19-related expenses incurred during the 2019-20 school year

Tens of millions of personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies provided to school systems at no cost to Texas schools.

Fort Bend ISD is one of our local school districts that has responded to the new guidelines. They say they are disappointed by the guidelines because of the lack of flexibility given to the districts.

Specifically, they are concerned about the guideline requiring daily on-campus instruction for all grades served by the campus for every student.

They say that does not give them the option to address teacher well-being or space limitations necessary due to social distancing.

Part of the statement from the district reads, “While it is our intent to provide daily face-to-face classroom learning for any student selecting that option, we cannot commit to such a plan until we survey teachers to determine their willingness and ability to return to face-to-face instruction.”

