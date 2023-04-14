HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Texas Education Agency shared information at a Houston ISD board meeting Thursday night as the state takeover process continues.

A representative from the TEA updated HISD board members on where the process stands in the takeover and selection of a new board of managers.

Also, the representative said that they expect the takeover to last about two to three years before HISD can go back to locally elected officials. But that’s up to the TEA commissioner to make that decision.

This is the first time they’ve addressed the board since deciding to take over the school district back in February.

Along with this process, they also discussed a resolution where the board proposed that the TEA select one of two people to lead the transition.

The agency says they have two recommended professionals already in mind.

The TEA also said that they would like for the current board to stay as serve as advisors to their replacements.