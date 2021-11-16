Teen arrested, charged with robbing bank in Texas City

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KIAH) — A 17-year-old teenager was arrested by Texas City police after they charged him with robbing a bank two weeks ago.

Police arrested Omar Anthony Salazar of La Marque on Thursday, Nov. 11 and charged him with aggravated robbery and had his bond set at $100,000.

Mugshot of Omar Anthony Salazar (Texas City Police Department)

Investigators said that Salazar was the person who walked into a PNC Bank located in the 2100 block of Palmer Highway and demanded money from the teller on Thursday, Oct. 28.

The suspect demanded money from the teller, who complied and then after he got the money, the suspect ran from the bank, police said. The teller then hit the alarm to notify police of the robbery.

Photo of suspect in bank robbery at a PNC Bank in Texas City (Texas City Police Department)

Police ask the public that if there is any more information about the robbery to please contact the Texas City Police Department Criminal Investigations at 409-643-5720.